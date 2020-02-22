The Trump campaign on Saturday reacted to reports of election chaos in Nevada — specifically reports of understaffed caucus sites.

Reports on Saturday indicated concerns of a deficit of volunteers at a number of caucus sites.

“NSDP party officials are telling campaign representatives that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs, per multiple sources on ground,” Politico’s Laura Barrón-López reported on Saturday.

A Democrat source told Barrón-López, “I’m at Spring Valley High School and a lot of the Nevada Dem Party volunteers did not show up. They are worried about the precinct chairs showing up as well”:

NSDP party officials are telling campaign representatives that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs, per multiple sources on ground — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

Per source: Desert Oasis High School just announced that they don’t have the registrations or the early ballots yet. They are on the way. — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020

One Democrat campaign official told the Washington Examiner:

Nevada Democratic Party officials are telling us and other campaigns that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs — which only underscores the poor preparations for these caucuses.

CBS News reported similar issues:

Aides to 2 campaigns tell @CBSNews that the lack of volunteers to oversee caucuses has occurred at multiple locations, including a location in Pahrump, Nev., JG Johnson Elementary School, where the precinct chairman did not show up this morning and participants have yet check in — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 22, 2020

However, the Nevada State Democrat Party is denying the magnitude of the issue.

“We have thousands of volunteers working hard across the state today and this is not occurring at the vast majority of sites and precincts,” the group said, according to CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe.

“It’s common and not unusual for campaign volunteers to help with running precincts,” it added:

Via @nvdems: “We have thousands of volunteers working hard across the state today and this [bolunteer deficits] is not occurring at the vast majority of sites and precincts. It's common and not unusual for campaign volunteers to help with running precincts…” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 22, 2020

However, the Trump campaign said that the reports “just prove that the national Democrat Party is in chaos and incompetent.”

“Even with that mess, there is no denying that Big Government Socialism dominated again as Bernie Sanders remained the leader of the leftist pack,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“We are another day closer to Election Day and another day closer to re-electing President Trump,” he added.

Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press, NBC News, and Fox News, are projecting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the winner of the Nevada caucus.