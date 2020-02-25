Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to criticism from other candidates by making clear he is now on board with repealing the law that protects gunmakers from lawsuits during Monday’s CNN town hall.

Sanders’ support for the the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) has been brought up more than once by various Democrat hopefuls. On Monday night, CNN’s Chris Cuomo reminded viewers that Joe Biden (D) was criticizing Sanders’ support of PLCAA.

PLCAA provides an exemption that protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits in scenarios where the guns in question were legally made and legally sold. Sanders responded to the mention of Biden’s criticism by making clear he no longer supports providing that protection.

CNN quoted Sanders saying, “In terms of the manufacturer’s liability, I am now on the bill that takes away that exemption.”

Sanders told a town hall audience member, “My administration will do what the American people want, not what the NRA wants.”

