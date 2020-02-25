Pics: In India, Donald Trump Scatters Flower Petals at Gandhi Memorial
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump threw handfuls of petals Tuesday at a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi.
U.S. President Donald Trump sprays flower petals as First Lady Melania Trump looks on while paying their tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The president and the first lady visited Raj Ghat, the memorial for Gandhi, in Delhi, India.
The dramatic moment of the president throwing petals in India was captured by news photographers traveling with the president.
Flowers are an important symbol in Indian culture, as the richly colored petals are frequently thrown on important occasions.
