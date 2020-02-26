On Wednesday, the National Association for Gun Rights trolled Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s claim that 150 million Americans have died from gun violence since 2007.

Breitbart News reported Biden’s claim on Tuesday night, when he equated protecting gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits as being on par with “absolute immunity.” He suggested the “immunity” has led to “carnage on our streets. 150 million people have been killed since 2007 when [Bernie Sanders] voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability.”

Breitbart randomly selected years between 2007 and now, and looked at CDC annual death number to see that approximately 2,500,000 to 2,800,000 Americans die each year, and the leading causes are heart disease, cancer, respiratory problems, and accidents.

The number of firearm-related homicides each year is roughly 11,000 to 12,000, which works out to about 156,000 firearm-related homicides over the course of the 13 years from 2007 until now.

But Biden said 150 million.

The National Association for Gun Rights seized on the fact that Biden’s claim is tantamount to suggesting half of America’s population died due to guns since 2007.

