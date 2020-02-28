Oklahoma Lawmakers Block Plan to Give Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Aliens

A plan to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens failed to pass out of committee in the Oklahoma state House, with lawmakers overwhelmingly rejecting the measure.

This week, Oklahoma lawmakers on the House Public Safety Committee voted 11-1 to reject a plan that would have provided eligible illegal aliens with state-issued driver’s licenses. Under the plan, illegal aliens residing in Oklahoma would have been eligible for a driver’s license if they proved their identity and age.

Securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens has been a nationwide initiative by the open borders lobby as part of an effort to prevent large populations of illegal aliens from ever being turned over to federal immigration officials and thus avoiding deportation from the United States.

In New York, the latest state to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has had to block New York residents from using fast-track travel programs like Global Entry, which expedites entry into the U.S. from international airports.

The law makes it effectively impossible for federal immigration officials to quickly check the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with, meaning agents have no way to verify the validity of New York state-issued IDs.

Currently, in Massachusetts, state lawmakers are moving forward with a plan similar to New York’s that would give driver’s licenses to all residents, regardless of whether they are illegally living in the U.S.

There are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at any given time. The number has continued to grow as hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals overstay their visas every year and about half of all illegal border crossers successfully make it into the country, undetected by Border Patrol agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.