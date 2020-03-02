Trump Campaign, GOP Raise over $86 Million in February

President Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and joint committees raised over $86 million in February, the RNC announced on Monday.

“The RNC and the @TeamTrump brought in over $86M in February,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Monday.

“Our record-breaking fundraising speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we are seeing for @realDonaldTrump and is fueling the greatest ground operation and grassroots army in history!” she added:

The RNC and the @TeamTrump brought in over $86M in February. Our record-breaking fundraising speaks to the incredible enthusiasm we are seeing for @realDonaldTrump and is fueling the greatest ground operation and grassroots army in history! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 2, 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale put February’s haul in greater perspective.

“Over $86 million raised in February by the Trump campaign, @GOP & joint committees combined,” he said. “That’s almost $3 million a day, every day, for a month.”

The groups reportedly have $225 million cash on hand:

The @realDonaldTrump juggernaut rolls on! Over $86 million raised in February by the Trump campaign, @GOP & joint committees combined. That’s almost $3 million a day, every day, for a month. $225 million cash on hand. All due to POTUS’s record and unprecedented support. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 2, 2020

“President Trump continues to build momentum as people keep responding to his success on behalf of all Americans,” Parscale said in a formal statement.

“With this unprecedented support, the president and the RNC are assembling an unstoppable juggernaut focused like a laser on November,” he added.

According to the RNC’s announcement, the four entities — Donald J. Trump for President Inc., authorized joint fundraising committees, and the RNC — have raised over $607 million since the beginning of 2019.

“This was also the biggest month for digital fundraising since 2016, attributed to the over one million new doors gained during the impeachment sham,” the RNC’s announcement read.

The massive fundraising efforts are “powering the largest field program and data operation in Party history,” the release added. “Trump Victory already has 515,000 trained and activated volunteers, and just surpassed over four million contacts this cycle”:

🚨🚨In February, the @GOP & @TeamTrump brought in nearly $3M a day totaling over $86M.🚨🚨 “With this unprecedented support, the President & the RNC are assembling an unstoppable juggernaut focused like a laser on November.” -Trump 2020 Campaign Manager @parscale Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RSdn6cr60M — Ali Pardo (@alipardo) March 2, 2020

The news comes on the heels of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) February fundraising announcement. The socialist frontrunner’s campaign raised approximately $46.5 million in February, which he plans to use to blitz nine states — Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Mississippi, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, and Washington — with political ads.