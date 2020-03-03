President Donald Trump on Tuesday donated his fourth-quarter salary to the Depaetment of Heath and Human Services on Tuesday to help fight coronavirus.

The news was announced by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Twitter.

“President Donald Trump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office,” she wrote, sharing an image of the check for $100,000.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

The president donated his first-quarter salary to the Department of Homeland Security, the second-quarter salary to the Surgeon General, and his third-quarter salary to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy government programs.