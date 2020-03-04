Supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are blaming her lackluster Super Tuesday performance, in part, on sexism, contending that she would be the frontrunner if she were a man.

Warren failed to take a single state on Super Tuesday, including her own. She placed third in Massachusetts, behind Joe Biden (D), who won the Bay State, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who came in second place. That loss alone was enough to inspire “Bernie Bros” to air out their grievances against Warren on social media.

Many of them believe Sanders could have pocketed more victories had Warren dropped out of the race and encouraged the progressive movement to coalesce around Vermont’s socialist senator. Warren supporters tend to disagree and are chalking up her losses, and general critiques of the candidate, to sexism.

“If Warren were a man, this would have been over long ago,” feminist and author Geraldine DeRuiter said. “This is all so damn stupid”:

If Warren were a man, this would have been over long ago. This is all so damn stupid. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) March 4, 2020

“If Elizabeth Warren were a man, this primary would be a mere formality,” singer-songwriter Bill Madden said. “She is far and away the best candidate”:

If Elizabeth Warren were a man, this primary would be a mere formality. She is far and away the best candidate. Unfortunately, America's innate prejudices against women still run through every aspect of our society — especially those that involve power.#WarrenJobs #VoteWarren — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 3, 2020

“Leave it to progressive men to tell on themselves and attack a woman for a man’s shortcomings,” one user wrote.

“Can somebody tell me why Elizabeth Warren is NOT the front runner for the Dems?!? Folks keep talking about what’s best for this nation and she ain’t in the convo. I’m just confused,” another wrote. “So don’t tell me you want what’s best, when you really want a White man!”

“Pouring one out for Elizabeth Warren this morning, wondering if she’d get there quicker if she were a man,” another said alongside a GIF from Taylor Swift’s latest music video “The Man.”

“I genuinely feel for Elizabeth Warren’s supporters. She has had one of the most competent and well put together campaigns that’s been balanced by passion and plans but, and I hate to say it, if she were a man she’d be in the top three in a walk,” another said.

More:

If Elizabeth Warren were a man, she might have the nomination locked up or be one of the top two candidates for the Democrats. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 4, 2020

So basically a woman, Elizabeth Warren, cleaned up the Democrats’ ungodly mess that was Mike Bloomberg and a man swooped in to claim all the credit — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) March 4, 2020

I want my non women friends to look at Elizabeth Warren’s trajectory and understand how fucking exhausted I am, every woman is, today. Exhausted. Climb every mountain, there’ll be a white man there already who took the lift, and gets the prize. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 4, 2020

Warren was the strongest candidate of all. Sexism is real and it is real disappointing and it is my life too. I’ll vote gladly for Biden but I’m disappointed. And my soul is really exhausted tonight. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 4, 2020

I see some people blaming Warren for Sanders not having a stronger result tonight, as if it's her obligation to step aside for him. I'm not one to argue that all opposition to Warren is due to some extent of sexism, but this sure as hell seems like it fits. — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) March 4, 2020

Let’s get one thing clear: Elizabeth Warren isn’t “underperforming.” She’s being slighted by sexism at the polls. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 3, 2020

I keep thinking about 2016 and how everyone was like “Well if Warren ran she’d be perfect” Are we ready to talk about sexism now or https://t.co/YNvqWW7hYq — kaye toal, from work 👻 (@ohkayewhatever) March 4, 2020

In exit polls, Warren was leading among women but trailing both Bernie and Biden among men. Sexism is a thing that exists. https://t.co/lfswFZjoaF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 4, 2020

Despite the mounting calls from Sanders supporters to drop out of the race, Warren is showing no signs of stopping, assuring a crowd in Detroit Tuesday that she is “in this fight.”