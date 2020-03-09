White House: Donald Trump Has Not Been Tested for Coronavirus

The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump has not been tested for coronavirus.

“The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients nor does he have any symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to reporters on Monday.

Grisham cited the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, asking medical professionals to base their testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” Grisham said in her statement.

Trump spent the weekend traveling with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who after returning to Washington, DC, aboard Air Force One admitted that he had contact with a CPAC attendee who tested positive for the disease. Gaetz announced that he would put himself in self-quarantine as a precaution.

Three additional members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced their decision to self-quarantine after learning they had contact with the individual infected with the virus.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) revealed on Monday night that he would also self-quarantine, as he might have been exposed to someone with the virus. Meadows took a test for the virus, which came back negative.

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed on Monday at the White House press briefing on the virus that he had not been tested for the coronavirus.