Donald Trump Promises Victory Over Coronavirus: ‘America Will Get It Done’

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his belief Wednesday on Twitter that America would win the ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

“America is the Greatest Country in the world,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses, and health care professionals. They are amazing people who do phenomenal things every day.”

The president continued to express optimism about beating the virus despite public health officials warning members of Congress on Wednesday afternoon that the outbreak would continue to get worse in the United States and had not peaked.

“Together we are putting into policy a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against CoronaVirus to save lives in America and the world,” Trump wrote. “America will get it done!”

The president has faced criticism for signaling optimism about beating the disease and pointing out that there are far more fatalities from the flu every year than there have been coronavirus.

But Trump signaled he was prepared to do whatever is necessary and within his power to help fight the virus.

“I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!” he wrote.

The president voiced his opinion on Twitter as state and local officials are declaring a state of emergency in certain areas to prevent the spread of the virus.

Corporate gatherings, concerts, and conferences are also being canceled at increasing rates, as some communities in areas affected by the virus prepare for school closures and quarantines.

The president also urged Democrats to work with him and Republicans to help fight the virus.

“Someone needs to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus doesn’t care what party you are in,” he wrote. “We need to protect ALL Americans!”

