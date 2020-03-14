President Donald Trump’s physician on Friday issued a letter explaining why it was not necessary for the president to get tested for the Chinese coronavirus.

“[G]iven the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated,” Sean Conley, Navy physician to the president, wrote late Friday night in a letter released by the White House press office.

Conley noted that Trump’s exposure to two different people from the Brazilian delegation visiting his club at Mar-a-Lago, who later were found to have been infected by the virus, was “extremely limited.”

“These interactions would be categorized as LOW res for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time,” he wrote.

The establishment media has raised fears about the president’s health, even suggesting that he was hypocritical for not putting himself into quarantine, after having contact with the two individuals.

Trump has urged Americans to heed the advice of their doctors, regarding whether they should get tested.

“I think they have to listen to their doctors, and I think they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary,” he said.

He acknowledged that he might get tested for the virus at some point.

When a reporter asked Trump if he would get tested for the virus, he replied, “Most likely, yeah, not for that reason, but because I think I will do that anyway.”

Read the letter below: