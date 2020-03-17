California attorney and Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon blasted her hometown of San Francisco over its response to the coronavirus outbreak in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“As a San Francisco resident and business owner, I’m wondering—can I trust the health judgments of leaders who let thousands live on the streets in their filth?” Dhillon wrote. “And if we are now getting homeless into shelter, why couldn’t that have happened earlier? Doesn’t their health count?”

Dhillon has been a vocal critic of the city allowing homeless to live on the streets of San Francisco neighborhoods, particularly Tenderloin. The area has been plagued by thousands of reports of feces and used needles littering sidewalks.

“All of a sudden we are supposed to accept 24-hour curfews ‘for your own safety’ from people who order the police to stand down when Antifa & friends beat the hell out of taxpayers; people who refuse to enforce laws they don’t like (death penalty, bail, property crimes)?” she continued.

“City leaders who literally give wanted alien criminals a public heads up when ICE is about to conduct raids are now telling me what’s best, declaring a death penalty for businesses, no hearings or due process?! Forgive me if I don’t fall right into line with the fascism which seems awfully situational,” Dhillon wrote.

Dhillon argued the recommendations for senior citizens to stay inside “seemed reasonable,” but, “Liberal city leaders decided to seize the opportunity and throw the whole economy into a tailspin as collateral damage but don’t worry — we’ll soon have a government sponsored bailout for favored groups soon, funded with a tax increase crammed down the throats of the dwindling number of taxpayers.”

The attorney then set her sights on local leaders, who have a less-than-stellar track record.

“SF Mayor London is tied to a corruption investigation of a federally indicted city bureaucrat she dated. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo mocked Trump supporters assaulted by criminals while police stood down. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff tips off wanted violent illegal aliens these are the Bay Area rulers telling 7.1 million+ citizens — more than the population of many US states — to stay indoors, shut down businesses?” she said.

“Great judgment, all of them.”



Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @KyleOlson4.