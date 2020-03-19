Photo: Donald Trump Appears to Edit Coronavirus Notes to Read ‘Chinese Virus’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on reporters during a news conference with members of his Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. With Americans testing positive from coronavirus rising President Trump is asking …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump appears to have used his famous Sharpie marker to edit a statement he prepared at the White House press briefing on Thursday.

White House photographer Jabin Botsford snapped a picture of the president’s notes on his podium.

Someone crossed out “Corona” with a Sharpie marker and replaced it with “Chinese” in the notes to describe the virus as Trump spoke to reporters.

The establishment media predictably reacted strongly against Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” on Twitter and in his news conferences this week.

ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega challenged the president on the term Wednesday, suggesting that it was “racist.”

“It’s not racist at all no, it comes from China, that’s why I want to be accurate,” Trump said.

