President Donald Trump appears to have used his famous Sharpie marker to edit a statement he prepared at the White House press briefing on Thursday.

White House photographer Jabin Botsford snapped a picture of the president’s notes on his podium.

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

Someone crossed out “Corona” with a Sharpie marker and replaced it with “Chinese” in the notes to describe the virus as Trump spoke to reporters.

The establishment media predictably reacted strongly against Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” on Twitter and in his news conferences this week.

ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega challenged the president on the term Wednesday, suggesting that it was “racist.”

“It’s not racist at all no, it comes from China, that’s why I want to be accurate,” Trump said.