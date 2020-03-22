The Hill reported Sunday that one of the reasons bipartisan support for a massive coronavirus stimulus package has fallen apart is, once again, because Democrats want the bill to prop up Planned Parenthood.

According to the Hill:

A Democratic aide said that the small business provision was drafted to exclude non-profits who receive Medicaid from being eligible for Small Business Administration assistance offered under the bill. That, according to the aide, would impact Planned Parenthood but also community health centers, rape crisis centers and disability service providers.

Planned Parenthood is identified as a nonprofit, not a small business.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday she will be moving ahead with her own emergency relief package and ended hopes for an immediate vote in the Senate to further assistance for the nation in the midst of the crisis caused by the virus that originated in China.

Breitbart News reported:

Senate Republicans and the White House have insisted that they will continue to push for the $1.6 trillion economic relief package, which would include $350 billion in support for small businesses and $250 billion for unemployment insurance. The package would also include direct cash payments to individuals around $1,200 per individual, with additional funds going to families with children.

Politico also reported that Pelosi’s announcement is an indication she will not be simply taking up the Senate bill and moving it forward on a unanimous consent basis:

That also means the House may be forced back into session, even though many lawmakers are concerned about the threat from the coronavirus and the difficulties in reaching Capitol Hill from their home districts.

Fox News reported on the impasse:

Democrats also pushed for add-ons including food security aid, small business loans and other measures for workers — saying the three months of unemployment insurance offered under the draft plan was insufficient.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Kimberly Strassel also weighed in on the stalemate on Twitter:

1) The Senate bill is bipartisan; assembled with D input from Day One. Everyone understands need for liquidity, and biz $ that get out fast and stop more layoffs. Ds's also got plenty, from unemployment plus-ups to medical surge, to more gov $. They NOW claim not enough? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 22, 2020

2) Pelosi's balk is naked attempt to cadge more last-minute money. She's playing politics in a crisis. Which is almost as bad as Elizabeth Warren suggesting this is a corporate "slush fund." Gov shuts down economy, and Warren blames business? Toxic. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 22, 2020

Two weeks ago, it was discovered Pelosi attempted to ensure a Hyde Amendment loophole was included in an earlier coronavirus economic stimulus proposal. The Hyde Amendment is a longstanding provision applied to spending bills that states taxpayer monies will not be used to fund abortions.

Using this very real public health emergency to attack abortion coverage shows a despicable lack of concern about the severity of this crisis. These politicians will do anything to advance their anti-abortion agenda. https://t.co/RQCd0YndzR — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 12, 2020

Pelosi, Planned Parenthood, and other members of the abortion lobby accused Republicans of holding up that emergency bill to promote their “anti-abortion agenda.”

The Democrat leader herself criticized Republican leaders, stating “families have needs,” and that a decision was needed “to help families right now.”