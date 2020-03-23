Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor on Monday that some Democrats are “embarrassed” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocked the bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

McConnell spoke on the Senate floor after Democrats blocked a bipartisan package that would alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Four swing state Senate Democrats — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Doug Jones (D-AL), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Gary Peters (D-MI) — voted against the bipartisan package to provide Americans relief.

The Senate Republican leader said that some Democrats told him in private they were embarrassed by Pelosi and Schumer’s political stunt.

McConnell said Democrats “ought to be embarrassed.” He added, “In fact, I’ve heard from some who are embarrassed, talking like this is not some juicy political opportunity.”

“This is a national emergency,” he added.

McConnell asked rhetorically, “Why are Democrats filibustering the bipartisan bill they helped write?”

The Senate majority leader chastised Democrats for pushing their “wish list” of special interest provisions to be included in the bill.

McConnell explained, “Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy, provisions for employees to give special and new treatment to big labor? And listen to this: new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis?”

He continued, “I’d like to see Democrats tell New York City doctors and nurses, who are literally overrun, that they are filibustering hospital funding for masks because they want to argue with the airlines over their carbon footprint.”

“I’d like to see Senate Democrats tell seniors who have seen their hard-earned retirement savings literally melt away as the markets track toward their worst month since 1931,” McConnell said.