Pelosi Coronavirus Plan Gives $300M in Taxpayer Money to Foreign Refugees

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers a statement at the hallway of the Speaker’s Balcony at the U.S. Capitol March 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi spoke on the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act and introduced the Take …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) plan to fight the coronavirus includes giving millions in American taxpayer funding to refugees living overseas.

Pelosi, along with House Democrats, blocked passage of a coronavirus relief package for American workers, citizens, and small businesses in favor of their own plan that increases taxpayer funding to foreign refugees.

Included in Pelosi’s plan is a designation of $300 million in American taxpayer money to foreign refugees:

 

(Text of House Democrats’ coronavirus plan)

In comparison, for example, Pelosi’s plan only gives about $100 million in additional funds for runaways and homeless youth in the U.S. and only an extra $15 million to the “Veterans Employment and Training” office to help respond to the health crisis.

Taxpayer money for foreign refugees is also about $100 million more than what Pelosi’s plan specifically designates for the emergency food and shelter program under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Oppositely, President Trump’s State Department has halted refugee resettlement in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

