House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) plan to fight the coronavirus includes giving millions in American taxpayer funding to refugees living overseas.

Pelosi, along with House Democrats, blocked passage of a coronavirus relief package for American workers, citizens, and small businesses in favor of their own plan that increases taxpayer funding to foreign refugees.

Included in Pelosi’s plan is a designation of $300 million in American taxpayer money to foreign refugees:

In comparison, for example, Pelosi’s plan only gives about $100 million in additional funds for runaways and homeless youth in the U.S. and only an extra $15 million to the “Veterans Employment and Training” office to help respond to the health crisis.

Taxpayer money for foreign refugees is also about $100 million more than what Pelosi’s plan specifically designates for the emergency food and shelter program under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Oppositely, President Trump’s State Department has halted refugee resettlement in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

