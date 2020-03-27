Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) is urging all travelers entering the state to self-quarantine for 14 days, he announced on Friday.

Baker said officials in the Bay State are “doing everything we can to keep people at home and prevent the spread.” As part of that effort, Baker is urging travelers entering the state, specifically those traveling via plane or train, to self-isolate for two weeks.

“Here in Massachusetts we’re doing everything we can to keep people at home and prevent the spread,” he stated at a Friday press conference. “Starting today, all travelers allowed into the commonwealth are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Pamphlets will be distributed to travelers, and drivers “will see pamphlets at rest stops and see the message on digital highway signs,” according to Boston 10.

“I would call it at this point instruction and advisory,” Baker emphasized, noting that there is “no enforcement at this point.”

The governor also urged travelers to rethink their travel plans and steer clear of Massachusetts communities if they are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“We are taking extraordinary steps here to keep our residents safe, including asking folks to stay home and closing nonessential businesses,” he said.

“Every which decision comes with a certain amount of pain, frustration and disruption for the people of the commonwealth,” he added.

Baker issued a stay-at-home order this week, resulting in the statewide shutdown of businesses deemed “nonessential.” The order is slated to stay in effect until April 7. Schools are closed until May 4.

As of Friday afternoon, the state had over 2,400 coronavirus cases and 25 related deaths.

Baker’s call for self-isolation follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) executive order, requiring all travelers from the New York Tri-State area, a hotspot of the virus, to self-isolate. Violation of the order is “actually a criminal offense,” DeSantis noted upon his announcement.