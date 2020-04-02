Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) hosted his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, on his daily coronavirus press conference on Thursday.

The governor spoke with Chris, who had contracted the virus, and put him on camera for over ten minutes for a discussion about the virus.

Chris spoke via a web camera from his basement, where he remains quarantined from the rest of his family while he gets healthy.

The pair exchanged praise for each other’s handling of the virus and exchanged light banter.

“You have Cuomo Prime Time, I have Cuomo all the time,” Andrew said, praising his brother’s “good-looking hat” and his decision to continue to host his show while suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Chris spoke to his brother about having hallucinogenic dreams of him dancing around in a ballet dress and waving a wand promising to make everything okay.

“I’ve been alone all the time. I think everything I say is funny,” he said as he laughed into the camera.

The CNN host also praised his brother for staying positive with the federal government during the response, acknowledging that it must be frustrating to not get what he wanted to get.

“Of course you’re my brother; I can never be objective about you,” Chris said.

The governor’s daily briefings have become a staple on cable television and online as Americans tune in to understand what is happening in New York City, the area currently hit the hardest by the virus.