Mike Bloomberg to Help Develop Coronavirus Test and Trace Program for New York

US Democratic Presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg, looks on while visiting 'Building Momentum', a veteran owned business in Alexandria, Virginia on February 7, 2020. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that billionaire Mike Bloomberg will assist New York in developing a test and trace program for the Chinese coronavirus. 

“Michael Bloomberg will design the program, design the training, he’s going to make a financial contribution,” Cuomo said at a press briefing in Albany. “He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from a private sector business perspective in this.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

