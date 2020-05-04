Indivisible, the far-left resistance group determined to “defeat the Trump agenda,” is formally endorsing Joe Biden on Monday.

The resistance group, founded specifically to “resist” President Trump’s MAGA agenda, is endorsing Biden on Monday, the group’s founders confirmed to NBC News.

After surveying the group’s members, an overwhelming majority, 95 percent, agree on backing their presumptive nominee. Ezra Levin, the group’s cofounder, referred to Biden as “Abraham Lincoln compared to Donald Trump.”

The endorsement does not come as a surprise, as the group worked to get Democrat presidential candidates, as well as members, to sign a pledge promising to support the nominee and unite to defeat the president.

The former vice president was not the first choice among Indivisible members throughout the primary process. An August poll, taken in the thick of the primary, showed 45 percent of respondents stating that they would vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) if the election were held that day. Biden came in second with 14 percent, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Pete Buttigieg (D) followed closely behind with 11 percent, nine percent, and seven percent respectively.

Additionally, Biden came in last in the group’s progressive scorecard rankings in December.

Despite that, Levin struck a positive tone, praising Biden for his willingness to listen and outlining the group’s hope of moving him further to the left.

“Even if he’s not on the same page as us to begin with, he’s willing to listen,” Levin said, according to NBC News. “And importantly, he’s willing to change his mind. If we can organize and push him, he’ll move.”

The endorsement comes as Biden continues to face criticism and questions regarding the sexual assault allegations lodged by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Indivisible cofounder Leah Greenberg said it remains “important he engage directly and aggressively with these allegations” but emphasized the group’s commitment to supporting the Democrat nominee, regardless of coming controversies.

“We as an organization made a commitment to support the nominee,” Greenberg stated.

“Fundamentally, we are heading into what we know will be a tough and painful election season, and we think the contrast between the two really speaks for itself,” she added.