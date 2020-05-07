Freshman swing-district Democrat Susie Lee (D-NV) said in an interview on Thursday that she believes former Vice President Joe Biden’s argument that he did not sexually assault Tara Reade in 1993.

Lee had refused to comment last weekend on Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Now, Lee said that she believes Biden’s argument that he did not assault Reade.

“All women need to have the space and the availability to speak and be heard, and allegations need to be vetted,” Lee said in an interview with the Nevada Independent. “And the vice president made it clear, unequivocally. It’s been out, it’s been vetted, and I believe the vice president.”

She added that she continues to consider if she will endorse Biden for president.

“I’ve taken a stand, which I have generally taken, to stay out of a primary and I am looking at that,” she added.

In 2018, however, when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused then-Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s, Lee declared, “Believing a survivor of sexual assault should not be a partisan issue.”

“Dr. Ford and our nation deserve an FBI investigation into this serious allegation,” she added. “If it’s found that Judge Kavanaugh lied under oath, he will be disqualified from serving on the highest court in the land.”

Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) communications director Calvin Moore said in a statement on Thursday that Lee is a hypocrite for changing her tone on sexual assault.

Moore said, “Turns out Susie Lee only thinks believing survivors of sexual assault ‘should not be a partisan issue’ as long those survivors don’t accuse any Democrats.”

“Susie Lee is a hypocrite, a fraud, and should be embarrassed for trying to cover up the very serious allegations levied against Joe Biden,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.