Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, revealed President Donald Trump said during a roundtable discussion on Friday afternoon.

“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time,” President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers at the White House. “Then all of a sudden today she tested positive. She hasn’t come into contact with me. She’s spent some time with the vice president.”

“This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great,” the president continued. “The tests are perfect, but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens and all of the sudden. She was tested very recently and tested negative, and then today I guess for some reason she tested positive.

“Mike knows about it and Mike has done what he has to do,” he added. “I think he is on an airplane, going to some faraway place, but you’ll be able to ask him later on. But they’ve taken all of the necessary precautions. I understand Mike has been tested, vice president, and he tested negative.”

Politico confirmed Katie is Katie Miller, who is married to Stephen Miller, a senior advisor for policy to President Trump.

The development comes one day after the White House confirmed that a personal valet to President Trump contracted the deadly illness.

In March, a Pence staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. Their identity remains unknown.