The pro-Biden super PAC, Unite the Country, is launching a $10 million ad campaign in hopes of rallying Democrats around Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee.

According to the Hill, the PAC’s plan includes a $10 million TV ad campaign as well as a “multi-million dollar digital program leading up to the convention.” The convention is currently slated for August.

The PAC dropped the first ad, “Deserve,” on Friday, casting Joe Biden (D) as a candidate who is in touch with blue-collar workers and who will build a “stronger, fairer economy,” appealing to his role in the Obama administration’s response to the 2008 financial crisis.

“My dad never failed to remind us that a job is about a lot more than a paycheck,” Biden states in the ad. “It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect. It’s about your place in the community.”

“It’s about being able to look your child in the eye and say, ‘Honey it’s going to be okay’ and know it’s true. You never quit on America, and you deserve a president who will never quit on you,” he adds:

“Voters see the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump every single day as he endangers lives and weakens our economy,” Unite the Country CEO Steve Schale said in a statement.

“It’s time for them to hear the story of Joe Biden and his leadership during tough economic times,” he added, crediting the PAC with “successfully” helping “tell Joe Biden’s story during the primary” and vowing to do so until November.