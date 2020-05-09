Neighbors Run to Aid of Man in His 80s, Shoot Attacker

Neighbors of a man in his 80s who came under attack intervened Thursday night and shot the alleged attacker multiple times.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the incident occurred just north of Cartersville, Georgia, around 7 p.m. The attacker allegedly knocked on the door of the elderly man’s home and “assaulted…[him] with a board.” (Fox5 reports the alleged assault was carried out with a “metal pipe.”)

When neighbors came to help, the attacker allegedly tried to attack them “with a metal post.” He was subsequently shot.

Fox5 reports that the neighbors who intervened were a father and son and that they were alerted to the attack by the scream’s of the elderly man’s wife.

The elderly man and the alleged attacker were both transported to hospitals to have their injuries treated.

The suspect “is charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal trespass.”

