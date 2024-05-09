Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Full-Term Abortion Should Be Left Up to the Mother

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes abortion — even the murder of a full-term baby — should be a decision made by the mother.

The presidential hopeful does not believe anyone should be able to step in and stop the murder of a full-term baby, making the remark during an interview with podcaster Sage Steele.

Kennedy said he believes that the government should not be involved in determining if and when a woman can have an abortion.

“We should leave it to the woman. We shouldn’t have government involved,” he said.

“Even if it’s full-term?” she asked.

“Even if it’s full-term,” Kennedy confirmed.

WATCH:

Here is RFK Jr. affirming his commitment to China-style full-term abortion, without limits, nationwide: RFK: "I believe we should leave it to the woman, we shouldn't have the government involved." STEELE: "Even if it's full term?" RFK: "Even if it's full term." pic.twitter.com/i6GrXkPrlK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 9, 2024

Kennedy added that he does not believe it is ever right for the government to make the determination and step in to save the life of an unborn child.

“I think we have to leave it to the women rather than the state,” he said.

The interview comes as many point out that Kennedy is not the moderate alternative to Trump that he attempts to position himself as. Rather, he is a far leftist with decades backing up his far-left positions.

“We need to be honest about who this guy is. He is a leftist. His record is that of a hardcore Democrat,” Donald Trump Jr. said, adding that some are now “waking up to realize, as I’ve been saying here for months, that he’s actually competing with Joe Biden for who is further to the left, which is really saying something.”

He highlighted the fact that Kennedy went viral recently for being unable to say if sex change operations for minors should be illegal, and gave examples of some of the independent candidate’s other leftist beliefs.

“Every policy, whether it’s the radical environmental stuff, whether it was good stuff, whether it was open borders; it’s like six months ago, he changed his mind entirely,” he said, noting that Kennedy has also said that “Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you.”

“So he thinks Republicans are murderers, and we should be put in prison for disagreeing with some of his radical environmental policy,” Trump Jr. added.

WATCH:

.@DonaldJTrumpJr goes scorched Earth and exposes RFK's radical views and calls out "conservative" media for giving him softball interviews. "He's actually competing with Joe Biden for who is further to the left." pic.twitter.com/WXCQFmI5nb — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 7, 2024

Kennedy’s position on abortion comes as Democrats — President Biden included — continue to fight against Florida’s abortion bans.

As Breitbart News reported:

Science shows that by the time a baby reaches 15 weeks, he or she already has all major organs in development as well as muscles, fingers, and toes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, even at 15 weeks, “The fetus begins to make more purposeful movements, like sucking its thumb or smiling.” In other words, even the 15-week abortion ban does not protect the babies equipped with everything mentioned above. By 19 weeks, the child has a “unique set of fingerprints and can hiccup.” Yet, protecting these children, to Biden and the so-called party of science, is considered to be “extreme.”

RELATED — Conservatives BEWARE: Watch the Crazy Leftist Statements RFK Jr. Has Made