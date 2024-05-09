Clinton: Supreme Court Doing ‘Grave Disservice’ by Not Deciding Trump Immunity

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Supreme Court is doing a “grave disservice” to the nation by delaying its ruling on former President Donald Trump’s presidential immunity claim.

Clinton said, “Clearly the pressure and the stress on our system, our country, our Constitution, our future is so intense for those of us who understand what’s at stake. And I don’t mean that in a derogatory way to others, but if you’ve been in this world as you and I have and you’ve studied it, it is a very difficult time right now. Justice delayed is justice denied. It looks as though people in our country will go to vote without knowing the outcome of these very serious trials. The one going on now currently in New York is really about election interference. It is about trying to prevent the people of our country from having relevant information that may have influenced how they could have voted in 2016 or whether they would have voted.”

She added, “The Supreme Court is doing our country a grave disservice in not deciding the case about immunity. I read the excellent decision by the court of appeals. The judges there, I think, covered every possible argument. What we heard when this case was tried before the Supreme Court, to my ear at least, were efforts to try to find loopholes, to try to create an opportunity for Trump to have attempted to overturn an election, to have carried out hundreds and hundreds of pages of very highly classified material for his own amusement, interest, trading, we don’t know what. These are very serious charges against any American but someone who’s both been a president and wants to be a president again. That should cause any voter to think not twice, but many, many times over, about whether we should entrust our country to him.”

