The sheriff’s office of Pennsylvania’s Cumberland County said on Friday that it will not enforce Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) shutdown orders, vowing to continue to “honor our solemn oath to Support, Obey and Defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth.”

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will honor our solemn oath to Support, Obey and Defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth,” the office said in a statement posted to social media on Friday, promising to “stand with the citizens in defense of all of our Constitutional Rights!”

“Our Office will not be enforcing any ‘order’ that violates our Constitutional Rights. Sheriff Anderson has stated ‘I have no intentions in turning local business owners into criminals,’” the office continued.

“This is only the stance of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office but does not mean that this is the stance of State or Local Law Enforcement in Cumberland County,” the office clarified:

In response to many messages that we have received on our stance of the shutdown order of businesses in our County:… Posted by Cumberland County, PA – Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 8, 2020

Leaders from two Pennsylvania counties — Lebanon and Dauphin, the latter being the home of the state’s capital — ripped the governor for excluding their counties from reopening and plan to move into the next phase in defiance of his orders. District attorneys for both counties have indicated that they will not prosecute cases against businesses that choose to reopen.