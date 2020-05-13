Joe Biden dropped into the fast-paced world of Snapchat on Wednesday and stumbled through the appearance.

Speaking with Good Luck America, Biden was asked what more he could do to compete with President Trump on the Internet, and Biden flubbed the name of one of his onetime rivals-turned-endorsers.

“I’m sure we can do better on the Internet. I’m positive of that,” Biden said.

“But the fact is, uh, we’re trying. The recent events, the Instagram question-and-answer with one of the leading soccer players in the world,” he said, apparently referring to Megan Rapinoe.

“The latest episode of Here’s the Deal podcast with Andrew Young,” he said, as a picture of Andrew Yang appeared on the screen.

Andrew Young was mayor of Atlanta in the 1980s.

“We’re trying to get better with it,” Biden said, adding he “can’t wait” to get off his back porch.

In another portion of the appearance, Biden was asked about a meme ridiculing his energy level and statements.

“Basically there’s an entire discourse on the Internet right now that’s painting you as creepy and old and out of touch and kinda lame,” host Peter Hamby said, adding the top monikers for Biden are “Dementia Joe,” “Sleepy Joe,” and “Creepy Joe.”

“I don’t have any problem comparing my energy level to Donald Trump, who I’m really resisting giving a nickname to,” Biden said.

Biden said he is not worried about catching the coronavirus.

“Every morning I have an hour brief from the public health people, and they’re telling me is they think that I should move to the direction the White House is that anyone coming in should be tested,” he said.

Biden said he hasn’t been tested for the virus.

Part two of the interview will be released on Thursday.

