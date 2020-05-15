Democrats Break with Nancy Pelosi on $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats started breaking with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday as Congress’ lower chamber prepares to vote on the $3 trillion, 1,815-page bill.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said before the House vote:

Unfortunately, many Member of Congress — including some in my own party — have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pademic relief and has no chance at becoming law, furhter delaying the help so many need.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said he will also vote against the $3 trillion coronavirus bill. He called the legislation “Washington politics at its worst” and “now is not the time to advance a partisan wish list or refuse to come to the negotiating table.”

Both of these lawmakers represent swing districts that President Donald Trump won by more than six percentage points during the 2016 election and House Democrats flipped during the 2018 congressional elections. Republicans need to retake 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Republicans urgue the legislation is toxic due to its enormous price tag and includes many provisions that do not involve coronavirus aid.

One GOP strategist told Politico:

People are struggling to make rent and figure out how to put enough food on the table for their kids. But what is the House Democfrats’ priority? A $3 trillion grab bag of long-time liberal priorities from marijuana to tax breaks for blue state millionaires to ‘environmental justice.’ It’s hard to illustrate better just how out of touch they are from the American people.

Democrats, in contrast, believe Republicans will look silly for opposing a bill while 30 million Americans are out of work.

Cunningham and Spanberger’s rebuke of Pelosi’s coronavirus bill comes as the Speaker warned Democrats against opposing the bill in a call to House Democrats on Thursday night.

“If you vote against this funding for your state, then you have to go home and defend it. And if you can defend that no vote, then you’re a better politician than me,” Pelosi said.

