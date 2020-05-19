Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveiled a new government debit card at the White House on Tuesday to get coronavirus economic rescue funds to more Americans.

“In an effort to expedite money to people even quicker in a very safe way, I’m pleased to show you what a debit card looks like with your name on it Mr. President,” Mnuchin said at a cabinet meeting with the president on Tuesday afternoon.

Mnuchin handed the card to President Trump, noting that it did not have any money on it, but that he wanted to show him what it looked like.

The debit cards are one more way to deliver funds to Americans, not an additional financial benefit. Mnuchin said that the Treasury Department had delivered over $239 billion in funds to $141 million Americans — through 114 million direct deposits, and 27 million checks.

Trump thanked Mnuchin, recalling his long career in the financial business.

“There’s nobody better with money and controlling money and handling money,” Trump said.