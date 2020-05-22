President Donald Trump will donate his salary for this financial quarter to Health and Human Services, according to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the news, noting that the president would request the agency to use the fund “to develop new therapies for treating and preventing COVID-19 so we can safely reopen.”

McEnany showed the press the check for $100,000 signed by Trump to HHS.

In March, the president also donated his fourth-quarter salary to HHS to help fight the coronavirus.

Last year, Trump donated his first-quarter salary to the Department of Homeland Security, the second-quarter salary to the Surgeon General, and his third-quarter salary to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health.

Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his quarterly salary while in office to worthy government programs.