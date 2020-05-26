Illinois Man Charged for Grabbing Reporter During Live Broadcast

Police arrested 20-year-old Eric Farina after he grabbed a reporter and yelled an obscene suggestion during a live broadcast on Saturday night.

WGN-TV reporter Gaynor Hall was doing a live weather report in Shorewood, IL, when Eric Farina charged her from behind, grabbed her body, and shouted “f–k her right in the p—y,” authorities said. Farina confessed — it would be difficult to do otherwise with thousands of witnesses — but was released on a $2,500 recognizance bond.

Farina was charged with disorderly conduct and battery. Hall thanked viewers for their “kind words and support,” confirming she was alright. She also addressed Hall directly, saying, “It was not funny. You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?”