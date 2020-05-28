White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took shots at the media complaining about President Trump’s tweets, reminding corporate media reporters that they had all published false reports.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta accused President Trump of making false statements.

“If there’s any president out there that should be fact-checked, any political leader that should be fact-checked, shouldn’t it be President Trump?” Acosta asked.

“If you’re going to get into the fact-checking business, there’s no one that should be fact-checked more than the mainstream media that has been continually wrong about a number of things,” she said.

McEnany listed several CNN stories that were false, as well as other false stories from other corporate news outlets.

Acosta argued that news outlets frequently corrected mistakes but that the president never did.

“I have many that you guys haven’t owned up to,” McEnany replied.