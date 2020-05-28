Video: Fires Rage Across Minneapolis Overnight in George Floyd Protests

Multiple buildings in Minneapolis burned through the night Wednesday as protesters turned to riots over the death of George Floyd, who died Monday after a police officer was seen on video putting his knee on his neck, according to reports.

Protesters set fire to businesses, including an Autozone and Cub Foods, while an apartment complex under construction was also reportedly damaged by flames.

Protesters have started a fire in the autozone next to the police precinct #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/UI13FjXVEN — Zach Boyden-Holmes (@Boydenphoto) May 28, 2020

A fire was started at AutoZone. Some protesters attempted to extinguish it some posed for photos. pic.twitter.com/1EGwTPrUTq — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

This was the scene in South Minneapolis about an hour ago. A multi-story apartment building under construction near the corner of Lake & Minnehaha caught fire, early Thursday Morning. The flames were visible from as far away as Bloomington. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/45cjH5JNvH — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) May 28, 2020

Building engulfed in flames as riots erupt in Minneapolis following the death in police custody of George Floyd. https://t.co/5MVr8yQIO0 pic.twitter.com/I1zsXRecBX — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020

DRONE VIDEO: Fires still burning on East Lake Street in south Minneapolis after protests over death of #GeorgeFloyd devolved into rioting and looting overnight. https://t.co/GuJ4l0C4JP pic.twitter.com/5FjPuL5b3c — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 28, 2020

Some photos of the Wendy’s near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/JxmeSiUT8P — Tony Webster (@webster) May 28, 2020

The neighborhood just north of the Minneapolis police 3rd precinct is still dystopian this morning. Ash drifting in the air, alarms sounding, hardly an intact window for blocks. pic.twitter.com/vIDLzHw3I1 — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) May 28, 2020

In addition to several buildings being lit on fire, stores like Target store on Lake Street were ransacked by dozens of apparent looters who stole televisions and groceries, according to videos shared to social media by Fox 9 reporter Karen Scullin.

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The inside of the Target is smoky; people are trying to break into the cash registers. Alarm is blaring pic.twitter.com/qfd97sfNTr — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Other reported looters were seen at Dollar Tree, a liquor store, and a tobacco store, reported ABC 5.

The protests came as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the arrest of the police officer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck before his death.

The mayor urged Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against the officer, whom the city identified as Derek Chauvin. In a video taken by a witness, Chauvin can be seen kneeling and putting his weight on the neck of George Floyd, who struggled and said he could not breathe.

Police called an ambulance for Floyd after he became unconscious. He later died at the hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao.

“Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey asked during a news conference Wednesday. “If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now and I cannot come up with an answer to that question.”

The mayor said his call for charges against Chauvin is based on the footage from the scene.

The UPI contributed to this report.