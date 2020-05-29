Speaking Friday to FOX 11, Rep. Maxine Waters criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck while in custody.

EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Maxine Waters and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monae spoke to FOX 11 just moments after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in connection to the death of #GeorgeFloyd. https://t.co/CbiRWK4iDt pic.twitter.com/oNt3RqjEyM — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 29, 2020

(Watch from 00:38)

A partial transcript is as follows: