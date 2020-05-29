Suspect in His 30s Shot Dead by Homeowner in His 70s

A home intrusion suspect in his 30s was shot and killed by an Everett, Washington, homeowner in his 70s early Thursday morning.

KOMO News reports the elderly man awoke to noises of the suspect in his home just before 5 a.m. The suspect was allegedly moving toward the elderly man’s gun room when he was shot.

KIRO 7 reports responding officers found the wounded suspect in the home “and started giving him emergency first aid.” Everett Fire Medics tried to save the suspect’s life too, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Nearby resident Brad Miller commented on the elderly man’s decision to shoot the suspect, saying, “That’s probably what I’d do, too. ‘Cause I’m a firearms owner. If it happens, I’m ready to do the same thing.”

Another resident, Victoria Moors, said, “If you have a gun normally and someone breaks into your house, you’re probably going to use the gun. Because if you don’t, they’re going to get you.”

