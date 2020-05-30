Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Saturday agitators threw “bottles of water, urine, and Lord knows what else” at police as others used “shovels, bats, hammers, and metal pipes” to destroy property.

Lightfoot told reporters she wanted to communicate her “total disgust at the number of others who came to today’s protest armed for all-out battle.

“You don’t come to a peaceful protest with a bowling ball, or a hammer, or a shovel, or a baseball bat. You don’t come to a peaceful protest with bottles of urine to throw at police officers,” she said.

Lightfoot said a curfew would go into effect at 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Central Time “until further notice.”

The mayor praised police officers for their “professionalism.”

Lightfoot said the city would not “allow the situation to get out of hand,” despite numerous examples of destruction of private and municipal property.

The mayor said there was “no consideration” for the National Guard being called up.

“We can have zero tolerance for people who came prepared for a fight,” she said of the rioters, “and tried to initiate and provoke our police department.

“There’s no space for them and we should not give them any shelter in our city,” Lightfoot said.

“They came to stir up a mess and create havoc and we’re not having it in our city,” she added.

