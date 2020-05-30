Donald Trump: Let New York City Police Do Their Job

President Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that New York City police officers be allowed to do their jobs while policing violent protesters.

“Let New York’s Finest be New York’s Finest,” Trump wrote. “There is nobody better, but they must be allowed to do their job!”

Protesters hurled obscenities, bottles, and street debris at the police and damaged police vehicles, even lighting them on fire.

Other videos showed rioters dancing on top of police vehicles.

At least 15 police vehicles were set on fire, according to NYPD officials.

At least 15 police vehicles were burned between Manhattan and Brooklyn, NYPD officials confirmed Saturday night. https://t.co/rj4mZaTbwR pic.twitter.com/b3Z52F5SFz — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 31, 2020

Rioters desecrated St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue and also attacked the nearby Trump Tower.

New York City tonight: “Protesters” desecrate St. Patrick’s Cathedral — one of the most sacred Catholic Churches in the world. pic.twitter.com/7KHueVmEw6 — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 31, 2020

Firefighters respond to NYPD van ablaze in New York as protests roil the city. At least 70 arrests have been made in New York tonight. https://t.co/ahHKWbg3V4 pic.twitter.com/plQhgD7Ggv — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2020

Videos posted on social media showed police cruisers pressing into crowd of angry protesters.

Also in today's criminal justice news, a pair of NYPD officers in SUVs decide to do a Tiananmen Square – quickly running over several unarmed protestors for sport pic.twitter.com/9X4cxPSRoB — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 31, 2020