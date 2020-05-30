An intrusion suspect in Lorain, Ohio, is in “grave condition” after a homeowner shot him in the head Friday.

Cleveland.com reports that police arrived on scene to find a 19-year-old shot in the head. As of Friday night, his condition was listed as “grave.”

The homeowner said there were two other alleged intrusion suspects, both of whom fled once he shot the first one.

News 5 reports that one of the other two suspects was 18 years old, and another was a minor:

Another 18-year-old male and a minor were identified as the other intruders and charged with attempted aggravated burglary, according to police. https://t.co/Xreq6G3hmy — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) May 29, 2020

