A business owner in Rochester, New York, drove up near would-be looters by his store, exited his vehicle, and fired at least one warning shot from a long gun.

Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by EJ Bouie and showed the business owner pull into a parking lot, exit his vehicle, then turn and retrieve a long gun from the backseat. He walked hurriedly toward his business, firing at least one warning shot.

WARNING: LANGUAGE

Bro y'all got owners pullin up with shottys to their stores here in Rochester, NY!! pic.twitter.com/CpRwJemviT — EJ (@ej_bouie) May 31, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, Breitbart News reported on black business owners with AR-15s and AK-47s standing guard in front of their businesses in Minneapolis.

WARNING: LANGUAGE

Businessowners in #MinneapolisRiot defending their stores from looters. pic.twitter.com/TUz6lgEm11 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 29, 2020

On August 15, 2014, Breitbart News reported armed men protected St. Louis’s businesses from looters in the aftermath of the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Store owners of Riverfront Tattoo used AR-15s to keep their business from being looted and “men with concealed 9mm handguns and revolvers” gathered to defend Mally’s Supermarket.

