Donald Trump: ‘World Is Watching and Laughing’ at Democrats During Riots

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP Photo
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump urged Democrats on Sunday to call up the National Guard to help stop violent protesters in their cities.

“These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW,” Donald Trump wrote. “The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!”

Trump specifically pointed to rioting and looting in Philadelphia

“Law and Order in Philadelphia, NOW!” Trump wrote. “They are looting stores.”

The president took credit for urging Minnesota Democrats to call up the National Guard in Minneapolis on Saturday after days of rioting.

Trump reminded Americans that Democrat leaders of major cities and states were failing to protect their residents.

“Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe?” he asked. “All Dems!”

