Joe Biden says he will “help lead this conversation” about the “protests” being launched across America.

Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, shared on Twitter a photo of his visit to downtown Wilmington, Delaware, where rioters destroyed businesses on Saturday night.

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

“We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us,” he wrote.

“As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.”

Delaware Business Now reported on the “protests”:

Police moved to contain the damage and and guard at the DTLR Villa clothing and sneaker store that had previously been entered. Looting was reported along Market Street, with mobile phone stores entered and glass broken at a Starbucks, with one report of individuals entering Al’s Sporting Goods store and taking athletic gear. An individual threw an object that damaged a window at Merchant Bar in the lower Market Street (LOMA), WDEL footage showed.

Despite being outside, Biden was seen kneeling near police tape, wearing a mask, and maintaining a distance from the child he spoke to.

