Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Monday rejected a request from the Trump administration to send his state’s National Guard to help quell heated protesters and riots in Washington, D.C., sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“I am not going to send our men and women in uniform of a very proud National Guard to Washington for a photo-op,” Northam said during a Tuesday press conference in Richmond.

Northam reportedly refused a request for troops in a Monday call with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, citing concern that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was unaware of the matter, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The Pentagon reportedly asked Virginia to deploy between 3,000 and 5,000 National Guard members to the nation’s capital.

“When this request came in, we quickly learned it had not been made at Mayor Bower’s request or coordinated with her, and we have heightened concern based on the President’s remarks that the Administration is looking to use the Guard to escalate — not deescalate — the situation,” said Northam chief of staff Clark Mercer.