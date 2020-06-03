Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.

—

6:40 PM: Aaron Rodgers:

Saints QB Drew Brees taking a lot of heat from key teammates on defense and offense:

Malcolm Jenkins was not a fan of Drew Brees’ comments about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee 😳 https://t.co/73H73r9oPq pic.twitter.com/kcbz6a5LvN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2020

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

6:35 PM: D.C.

In response to the use of unmarked federal officers in D.C. today, @RepDonBeyer says he is working on legislation that would make doing that in the future illegal. https://t.co/Alv8xKePmz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 3, 2020

D.C. Code requires @DCPoliceDept officers to wear "enhanced identification" when they are covering First Amendment assemblies, and to be identifiable even in riot gear. But that doesn't apply to federal law enforcement. https://t.co/Alv8xKePmz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 3, 2020

6:30 PM: NYC: “Blame racism.”

And let's remember that the police are increasing covid risk by:

* using tear gas

* herding demonstrators into tight spaces

* putting people in crowded jails — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 3, 2020

6:25 PM: Mattis:

James Mattis: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us…We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort."https://t.co/6wFo2OwTVk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 3, 2020

6:20 PM: D.C. Mayor using this moment to push for statehood, “autonomy.”

Asked about the President bringing federal troops into DC, Mayor Bowser says she hasn't spoken with the President, but talked with "entry level in the federal govt." She says "this calls attention to every American why DC needs to become the 51st state…we need autonomy" — Sara Cook (@saraecook) June 3, 2020

NEW: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter: "In my 1974 inaugural address as Georgia’s governor, I said: 'The time for racial discrimination is over.' With great sorrow and disappointment, I repeat those words today." https://t.co/qBwzUKoQW2 pic.twitter.com/cDpsxW7gRO — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2020

6:15 PM:

The 1992 Uprising left entire blocks of Los Angeles’s black communities burnt to the ground. It took decades to recover and some areas still bear the scars. Now, South LA has largely been untouched by unrest. Organizers says it’s deliberate. My latest:https://t.co/kjXN0AqrIq https://t.co/jAVDJo9NJe — Angel Jennings (@AngelJennings) June 3, 2020

6:10 PM: Philly:

Police seem much more subdued than in other days of unrest here in Philly since #GeorgeFloydProtests began. Unclear how long that will last. Last night WHYY reported PPD Chief Danielle Outlaw issued a memo warning cops to respect media’s right to film and avoid excessive force. — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 3, 2020

Philly Police not enforcing curfew against large march of thousands of people. Crowd rallied earlier at Municipal Services Building where statue of infamously racist former Police Chief and Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed last night.

This march seems to be heading to Temple Univ pic.twitter.com/isRDtnlqL2 — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 3, 2020

Philadelphia removes the statue of a controversial mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, who many say had a corrupt and racist approach to policing and governing https://t.co/gIRRWdDInG pic.twitter.com/29y8Jkfijm — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2020

George Floyd protester in Pennsylvania has coronavirus but didn't wear mask https://t.co/tQbYUlxd9j pic.twitter.com/2sjKooL1Le — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2020

6:00 PM: Media gushing… Obama “sounded” and “acted” like “a president.”

CNN’s Don Lemon immediately says this is what a president sounds like.

The President just spoke — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 3, 2020

Thank you, @BarackObama. This is what a real President does. pic.twitter.com/Alu4yqbrSq — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) June 3, 2020

Former President Barack Obama: “In some ways, as tragic as these past few weeks have been, as difficult and scary and uncertain as they've been, they've also been an incredible opportunity for people to be awakened to some of these underlying trends” https://t.co/YIsW2BLTgf pic.twitter.com/EYv6d1rzoC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 3, 2020

Obama is showing off with these complete sentences. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 3, 2020

—

D.C. Who are these people?

If these men arrest a person, under what authority is that arrest? Where would that person be taken in custody? What rights would that person have, and in which jurisdiction? If one of these men uses force against a person, what recourse would there be if it's excessive? — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 3, 2020

Unidentifiable law enforcement patrolling DC. For three days journalists have asked them which agency they are with. No answers. https://t.co/wGHHFXT8bg — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) June 3, 2020

Back outside the White House. Today the perimeter has been pushed back another half block. Federal law enforcement of some kind, but they won’t identify themselves, and all insignias and name plates have been removed. pic.twitter.com/q5dmdMgkLV — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2020

Large groups of heavily armed men roaming city streets and refusing to identify themselves, definitely seems normal and fine. https://t.co/75oMYFlRS8 — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) June 3, 2020

These people are not the Park Service, they are not regular military, they are not National Guard. So … WHO THE HELL ARE THEY? Are they guards from the bureau of prisons? Private mercenaries courtesy the DeVos’ family? ICE agents? Are any of them trained for this work? — Mark Sumner (@Devilstower) June 3, 2020

For what it's worth, St. John's Church was NOT inside any kind of security perimeter yesterday, or last night. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 3, 2020

Fox News' Jennifer Griffen just admitted that the CDC says pepper balls are "a form of tear gas" All day and last night Fox figures and anchors have argued that it was a lie for other media to say that tear gas was used. I won't hold my breath for Fox's correction pic.twitter.com/xhekDbWsGb — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 3, 2020

—

WATCH: "No man or woman should be without their fathers," says Quincy Mason Floyd, son of George Floyd.https://t.co/LoNLLviWl1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 3, 2020

Quincy Mason Floyd, George Floyd's son, kneels at the site of his father’s death alongside family attorney Ben Crump pic.twitter.com/1ETbak1ke7 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 3, 2020

BREAKING: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder; three other officers to be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources say. https://t.co/NTBkdBH4Oo — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 3, 2020

—

Richmond, VA:

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, an official has told @AP. https://t.co/hWOGkF2RFm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2020

—

SoftBank launches $100 million fund aimed at companies led by founders of color. Money is coming from SoftBank balance sheet. https://t.co/iu2lRlT7Mq — Dan Primack (@danprimack) June 3, 2020

The Blackout Tuesday tag on Instagram has 24.9 million posts The Justice for George Floyd petition has 11.8 million signatures The point of today is being missed Sign here and find additional resources below: https://t.co/BFF0D4ostR pic.twitter.com/G82pN22Ewc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 2, 2020

—

Media Mad at NYT:

A newspaper chooses what voices to elevate. "A lot of people feel the way he does" or "It's our job to present diverse opinions" are not excuses to showcase dishonest, incendiary filth. pic.twitter.com/QCfPY1f9W6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 3, 2020

Earlier this week: Tom Cotton tweets that protesters should be executed NYT: [IMMEDIATELY PRINTS AN OP-ED FROM HIM] pic.twitter.com/MdEK3asm5v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 3, 2020