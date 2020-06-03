***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests

Tony Lee

George Floyd protests continue on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

6:40 PM: Aaron Rodgers:

Saints QB Drew Brees taking a lot of heat from key teammates on defense and offense:

6:35 PM: D.C.

6:30 PM: NYC: “Blame racism.”

6:25 PM: Mattis:

6:20 PM: D.C. Mayor using this moment to push for statehood, “autonomy.”

6:15 PM:

6:10 PM: Philly:

6:00 PM: Media gushing… Obama “sounded” and “acted” like “a president.”

CNN’s Don Lemon immediately says this is what a president sounds like.

D.C. Who are these people?

Richmond, VA:

Media Mad at NYT:

 

 

.

