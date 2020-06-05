57-Member Buffalo Police Team Resigns Over Officers’ Suspension

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team resigned on Friday in response to the department suspending two officers after a video surfaced showing them shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

The Thursday footage shows the man approaching officers amid a George Floyd protest in Niagara Square and an officer pushing the man, causing him to tumbled backward and fall. Upon hitting his head, blood could be seen running down the side of his face and onto the pavement.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Two officers were suspended without pay shortly after the footage went viral, said Buffalo Police Department spokesman Mike DeGeorge. The man is currently in stable condition, according to reports.

The now-resigned officers remain employed by the department, but are no longer on Emergency Response Team, which was formed in 2016 for the purpose of managing mass protests.

“The City of Buffalo is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force,” Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community. The Buffalo police continue to actively work with the New York State Police and other cooperating agencies.”

