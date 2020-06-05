A driver in New York City expressed outrage over the results of standstill traffic during a George Floyd protest occurring in Brooklyn on Friday.

“Continue filing in,” said one protester with a microphone. “Block every single street. Block every single street.”

Protesters took to the streets immediately after being informed to do so, which led to traffic backing up and frustrated drivers attempting to navigate through the city. Breitbart News, which was on the scene for the protest, spoke to one of the frustrated drivers who repeatedly honked his horn.

“I think it’s bullshit,” said the unidentified driver, who sat still in traffic. “It’s absolutely bullshit. You’re not helping anything.”

Other vehicles in the video honked their horns in an attempt to disperse the protesters and proceed with their routes.