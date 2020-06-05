Watch Live: President Trump Holds a Press Conference on Jobs Numbers

President Donald Trump on Friday will hold a press conference on the unexpectedly good unemployment numbers for the month of May.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST.

Experts were shocked by the news that 2.5 million jobs were created in May, with the unemployment rate falling from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent.

“Oh no, the Dems are worried again,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The only one that can kill this comeback is Sleepy Joe Biden!”