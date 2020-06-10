Several prominent Democrats are demanding election reform in the form of mail-in voting following an evening of chaos during Georgia’s primary election, contending that the disorderly primary demonstrates the reality of voter suppression.

The primary in the Peach State descended into a state of chaos on Tuesday evening, hallmarked by long lines and broken voting machines, leading to extended voting hours at precincts in Fulton County, as well Gwinnett:

This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020

Let’s all work, hope and pray that this not be a preview of November. https://t.co/C0hwqCtJ4v — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020

Progressives seized on the situation, attempting to brand it as evidence of a grander Republican scheme to oppress the vote.

“Forcing voters to wait in line for hours in the midst of a pandemic is voter suppression and a threat to our lives,” said the ACLU, which has recently signaled great support for the widespread protests featuring massive groups popping up across the nation:

Forcing voters to wait in line for hours in the midst of a pandemic is voter suppression and a threat to our lives. Let Georgia be a warning: We need to get our act together for the remaining primaries and November’s election. https://t.co/zmHJcQ7D2d — ACLU (@ACLU) June 10, 2020

“What we saw in Georgia was the latest Republican attempt to suppress the vote—and another wake-up call heading into November,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said on social media.

“We saw it in Wisconsin back in April, and we saw it again yesterday in Georgia,” she continued. “Republicans will stop at nothing to suppress the right to vote—especially for Black communities and communities of color. This is not democracy”:

What we saw in Georgia was the latest Republican attempt to suppress the vote—and another wake-up call heading into November. We need every level of government to secure protections now so that everyone can vote safely and easily. Join the fight: https://t.co/NK8WD3Vuir https://t.co/zyo0ftXC5z — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 10, 2020

We saw it in Wisconsin back in April, and we saw it again yesterday in Georgia. Republicans will stop at nothing to suppress the right to vote—especially for Black communities and communities of color. This is not democracy. https://t.co/Bt10gTmuUH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 10, 2020

“#VoterSuppression is happening right now across Georgia, particularly in Black communities. We can’t let this happen in November. Congress must immediately pass my VoteSafe Act,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said, adding “to expand vote-by-mail and early voting, and improve safety at polling places”:

Voting machines down.

Limited provisional ballots.

Hours-long lines. #VoterSuppression is happening right now across Georgia, particularly in Black communities. We can't let this happen in November. Congress must immediately pass my VoteSafe Act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 9, 2020

We must ensure what happened in Georgia yesterday does not happen anywhere ever again. Congress must immediately pass my VoteSafe Act to expand vote-by-mail and early voting, and improve safety at polling places. Voting is a fundamental right. It must be protected. https://t.co/lBng16dvL3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 10, 2020

“Republicans like to claim that voter suppression is a ‘myth,'” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said. “This doesn’t look like a ‘myth’ to me.”

“No one in this country should have to wait in line for hours to vote. Our job: fight voter suppression everywhere. Restore the Voting Rights Act. Create a vibrant democracy,” he added:

Republicans like to claim that voter suppression is a "myth." This doesn't look like a "myth" to me. No one in this country should have to wait in line for hours to vote. Our job: fight voter suppression everywhere. Restore the Voting Rights Act. Create a vibrant democracy. https://t.co/VXQfAYwNXd — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 10, 2020

“Fewer polling locations, 3 hour lines, problems with the voting machines — this is what voter suppression looks like,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) added. “We cannot let this happen in November. Let’s pass my vote by mail bill immediately”:

Fewer polling locations, 3 hour lines, problems with the voting machines — this is what voter suppression looks like. We cannot let this happen in November. Let’s pass my vote by mail bill immediately.https://t.co/tmtPaIYrJd pic.twitter.com/Y2pFhYOjS8 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 10, 2020

“What happened in Georgia yesterday was by design,” failed Trump challenger Hillary Clinton assessed. “Voter suppression is a threat to our democracy”:

Commit now to help make sure no voter is disenfranchised by long lines, broken machines, or failed systems this fall. Join @OnwardTogether & @MarcEElias in the fight for voting rights by signing up for Democracy Docket, an onramp for the action we need. https://t.co/5B9UVEm34X — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 10, 2020

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) summarized the party’s demands, outlining three of their main agenda items in terms of voting, one of which is vote-by-mail:

We’re fighting to protect every voter’s right to have their voice heard by eliminating barriers to the ballot box. We need:

🔹 Vote-by-mail

🔹 Adequate polling locations

🔹 Expanded early voting — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 10, 2020

As the Hill reported, Tuesday’s elections served as “one of the first major tests for Georgia’s new voting systems, which were bought by the state following a federal ruling last year that required Georgia to phase out paperless voting machines by 2020.”

“Many voting issues on Tuesday stemmed from these new machines, provided as part of a multimillion dollar contract with Dominion Voting Systems,” the outlet noted.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has since vowed to investigate the matter.

“The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election.” He added:

Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there is going to be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties. But every other county faced these same issues and were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who is running for Senate, told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that “counties have the responsibility for putting up and setting up their elections as they go, and putting enough voting machines, having enough trained workers … to get that done.”

“It’s concerning to me that it seems like, especially in our metro areas, we seem to have the same problems over and over again,” he added.