Shootings Surge, Murders up over 100 Percent as Protesters Flood NYC

Shootings surged and murders were up over 100 percent in New York City last week as protesters flooded the streets, along with rioters who shattered windows and destroyed property.

The New York Post reports there were 13 murders from Monday, June 1, 2020, to Sunday night, June 7, 2020. There were five murders during that same time period in 2019.

Moreover, there were 40 shootings in NYC from June 1 to June 7, 2020. In 2019 “there were 24 shootings.”

The Post reported, “The increase in violence came as demonstrators marched city streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

The paper described the majority of protests as “peaceful,” but noted peaceful protesters were, at times, “overshadowed by looting and the destruction of stores in several boroughs.”

On June 9, 2020, Breitbart News reported Los Angeles witnessed a 250 percent surge in murders and a 56 percent increase in shooting victims during protest week.

The surge of violence in Los Angeles was mirrored by shootings and murders in other Democrat-controlled cities around the country.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.