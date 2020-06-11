Armed Homeowner Kills One Alleged Intruder, Wounds Second

An armed homeowner in Columbia, Missouri, shot and killed an alleged home invader Wednesday and wounded a second.

13 KRCG reports police received a call around 9 p.m. alerting them to an armed homeowner “confronting two [alleged] intruders in his home.”

The Columbia Police Department explained, “The resident reported seeing two intruders making entry into his home and fired several shots in self-defense.”

Police arrived to find one suspect who was deceased and a second who was wounded. The second suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment.

